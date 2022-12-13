Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.25 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 1,250.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

