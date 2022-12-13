Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.34 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banner were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Banner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

