Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.50 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,003,000 after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $471.96 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $482.69. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.18.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

