Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.88. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.