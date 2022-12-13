Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,568,000 after buying an additional 2,259,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after buying an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $67.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

