Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.75 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $264,418,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

