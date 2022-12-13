Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.87 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 292.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DexCom were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 225.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 215.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

