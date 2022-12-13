Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $319.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

