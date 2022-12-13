Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Match Group were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

