Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 157,592 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 570.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

