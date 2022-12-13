Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 40,154 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

