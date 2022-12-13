Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 60,535 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,535 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 138.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $73,102,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 917,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,534,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

