Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 63,120 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

