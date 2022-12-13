Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Celsius were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Celsius by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

