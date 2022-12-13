Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.2 %

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Shares of OLED stock opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

