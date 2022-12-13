Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

NYSE:CRL opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

