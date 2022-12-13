Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 622.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 4.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.28.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.39.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

