Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Standex International were worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Standex International by 371.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Standex International by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Standex International by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Standex International by 207.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Stock Up 0.4 %

Standex International stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $111.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.10 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,529 shares of company stock valued at $262,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

