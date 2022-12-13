Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,252 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $144.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.