Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,361 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

