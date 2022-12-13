Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 143 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE FLT opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.75. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.