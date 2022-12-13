Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,174 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

