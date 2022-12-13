Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,890 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 190,913 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after acquiring an additional 129,993 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,842.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,842.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,259 shares of company stock worth $3,344,203. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.27. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

