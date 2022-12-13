Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,256 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 607,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,701 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 545,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GPN opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.