Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 394,597 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 684,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

