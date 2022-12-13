Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,457 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.48.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

