Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 54,923 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,923 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
