Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 63,521 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,521 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

