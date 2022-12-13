Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 64,103 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,103 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

