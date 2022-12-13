Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 863,969 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

