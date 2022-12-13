Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,792 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 808.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,095,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JHMD opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.