Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,157 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,592 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

