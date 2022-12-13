Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,338,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Calix were worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

