Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Buyback $250.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Trinity Industries stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

