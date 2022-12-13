Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) versus ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and ATN International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.16 billion 0.97 $582.60 million $0.50 9.14 ATN International $602.71 million 1.16 -$22.11 million ($2.02) -21.98

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.6% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 ATN International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus price target of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 393.44%. ATN International has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than ATN International.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.16% 23.99% 7.22% ATN International -3.95% -0.34% -0.15%

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International pays out -33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats ATN International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs. The company provides digital business services comprising of uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, internet of things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions. Further, the company offers digital services comprising of search, invoice and TL services; and information, entertainment, and application services. Additionally, the company provides TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; magazine holder, a magazine, and newspapers service, and yaani browser, a mobile application. Furthermore, the company offers BiP, an all-access communication service application; goals pocket, a news and goal videos application; and digital operator, a transactions and technology purchases application. The company provides home internet and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers mobile, data, and voice services to retail and business customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and US Virgin Islands under the One, GTT+, and Viya brands; roaming services; and handsets and accessories. The US Telecom segment provides carrier services, such as wholesale roaming services; fixed, mobility, carrier, and managed services to business and consumer; private network services to enterprise and consumer customers; and site maintenance services and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in India. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail stores in the US Telecom segment and twenty-one retail stores in the International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

