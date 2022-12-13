Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $32.09.
Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
See Also
