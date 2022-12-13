Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

