U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

