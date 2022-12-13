Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

