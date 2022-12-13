United Services Automobile Association Buys New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,030,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 209.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

