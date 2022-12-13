United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fortis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

