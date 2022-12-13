United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.06 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DexCom by 19.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom stock opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $144.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.