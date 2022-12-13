United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.07 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

HES stock opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

