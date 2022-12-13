United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.09 Million in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 113.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in RPM International by 151.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM International Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

RPM stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

