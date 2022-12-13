United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.12 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,771 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $241.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

