United Services Automobile Association Invests $988,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 394.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

