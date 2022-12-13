United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

