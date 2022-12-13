United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 452.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

