United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

