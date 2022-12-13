United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 25,993 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.