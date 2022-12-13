United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 31,323 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

